Open Menu

3,500 Cops To Perform Security Duties In Rawalpindi On Ali Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

3,500 cops to perform security duties in Rawalpindi on Ali Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani have devised an effective security plan for Hazrat Ali (AS) Day.

Under the plan, more than 3,500 personnel would be deployed on security duties while over 100 traffic police officials would manage traffic arrangements, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made for processions and gatherings to be held in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) being observed on Saturday.

The participants would be able to join the processions through designated routes after passing through walk-through gates, metal detectors and body searches.

With snipers deployed on rooftops, streets and roadways on the routes of the processions would be sealed.

Special checking of vehicles and individuals would be carried out on the city's entry and exit points.

Senior police officers would remain in the field to supervise the security arrangements.

CPO Hamdani said that the safety of life and property of citizens was the top priority. In the wake of the current situation in the country, foolproof security and traffic arrangements would be ensured on Hazrat Ali (AS) Day, he added.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

2 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

12 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

14 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

14 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan