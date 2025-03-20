3,500 cops to perform security duties in Rawalpindi on Ali Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani have devised an effective security plan for Hazrat Ali (AS) Day.

Under the plan, more than 3,500 personnel would be deployed on security duties while over 100 traffic police officials would manage traffic arrangements, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made for processions and gatherings to be held in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) being observed on Saturday.

The participants would be able to join the processions through designated routes after passing through walk-through gates, metal detectors and body searches.

With snipers deployed on rooftops, streets and roadways on the routes of the processions would be sealed.

Special checking of vehicles and individuals would be carried out on the city's entry and exit points.

Senior police officers would remain in the field to supervise the security arrangements.

CPO Hamdani said that the safety of life and property of citizens was the top priority. In the wake of the current situation in the country, foolproof security and traffic arrangements would be ensured on Hazrat Ali (AS) Day, he added.