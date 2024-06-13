3500 Liter Adulterated Milk Wasted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Food authority disposed of about 3500 liter adulterated milk after holding picket at internal and external routes of the district, official spokesman said.
The food safety team checked as many as 24 vehicles passing through main route of the city. Majority of the vehicles were found to be carrying adulterated milk when checked through the lacto machine, it was said.
Owners of the vehicles on the move to supply the adulterated milk at different locations were imposed heavy fines on the spot.
DG PFA, Asim Javed said in this regard that the traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk.
The entire stuff 'being taken away in the name of milk' was disposed of nearside of the road, he said. Nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers, he said.
He said milk was essential product to survive the living being but some nefarious elements are out and least cared about health of the people.
He termed the adulterators the criminals were roaming scot-free in society.
He appealed the masses to cooperate with Punjab Food Authority to dispel activities of the mafia involved in mixing and adulteration in common food items.
