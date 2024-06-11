3500 Liter Low Quality Milk Destroyed By PFA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a bid to ensure food safety and crackdown on the adulteration mafia, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the directive of the Director General, has intensified its operations in different areas.
The food safety team conducted raid and started inspection of 34 milk-carrying vehicles at Toll Plaza and Thalian Interchange. The PFA team tested some 2 lakh 35 thousand liter of milk which was found low quality and contaminated.
Later, the PFA team destroyed the sub standard milk to protect the citizen of using unhygienic food products.
Additionally, a total of 1 lakh 35 thousand rupee fine was imposed on 6 milk-carrying vehicles found violating food safety standards.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of Punjab Food Authority emphasized that monitoring of vehicles transporting milk is a daily practice, underscoring the commitment to ensuring the purity and safety of food products for the public.
