UrduPoint.com

3,500 Net Metering Application Pending, National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 09:06 PM

3,500 net metering application pending, National Assembly told

As many as 3,500 applications for net metering were currently pending in all power distribution companies (DISCOs) of the country, Parliamentary Secretary for Power Nadeem Abbas Robaira told National Assembly on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 3,500 applications for net metering were currently pending in all power distribution companies (DISCOs) of the country, Parliamentary Secretary for Power Nadeem Abbas Robaira told National Assembly on Thursday.

Answering the question of Ms Saira Bano, he said all net metering applications were being facilitated as per National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA's) regulations which were already included in the standard operating procedures of all DISCOs for timely processing of net metering applications.

He said net metering connections were installed within the specific time period and no such delays or hurdles were created by any Disco. In case of any undue or malicious delay, appropriate and timely action was initiated against the delinquent officials/officers.

A dedicated team of Market Implementation and Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD) superintending engineer concerned were closely monitoring the whole process of net metering connections in all DISCOs.

Related Topics

National Assembly Market All

Recent Stories

Subsidy on wheat seed, agri tools being offered to ..

Subsidy on wheat seed, agri tools being offered to growers in flood affected are ..

2 minutes ago
 Land allotment case: Court grants interim bail to ..

Land allotment case: Court grants interim bail to two co-accused

2 minutes ago
 Mathar Niaz Rana appointed as Member Balochistan N ..

Mathar Niaz Rana appointed as Member Balochistan NEPRA

2 minutes ago
 Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main ..

Two dead as Saudi storm closes schools, cuts main road to Mecca

2 minutes ago
 Expats delegation meets CM

Expats delegation meets CM

8 minutes ago
 Putin Says Tensions Escalation in Northern Iraq Re ..

Putin Says Tensions Escalation in Northern Iraq Requires Diplomatic Solution - K ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.