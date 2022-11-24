3,500 net metering application pending, National Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 3,500 applications for net metering were currently pending in all power distribution companies (DISCOs) of the country, Parliamentary Secretary for Power Nadeem Abbas Robaira told National Assembly on Thursday.

Answering the question of Ms Saira Bano, he said all net metering applications were being facilitated as per National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA's) regulations which were already included in the standard operating procedures of all DISCOs for timely processing of net metering applications.

He said net metering connections were installed within the specific time period and no such delays or hurdles were created by any Disco. In case of any undue or malicious delay, appropriate and timely action was initiated against the delinquent officials/officers.

A dedicated team of Market Implementation and Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD) superintending engineer concerned were closely monitoring the whole process of net metering connections in all DISCOs.