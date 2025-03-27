Open Menu

3,500 Officers To Secure Islamabad During Eid, IG Rizvi Reviews Security Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:10 PM

3,500 officers to secure Islamabad during Eid, IG Rizvi reviews security plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday, attended by all divisional Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

An official told APP that the DIGs briefed the meeting on security measures and crime prevention strategies across the city. He stated that over 3,500 officers and personnel will be deployed during Chand Raat and the two days of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure law and order.

IG Rizvi emphasized that a robust security plan has been devised to secure markets, public areas, and key locations in the city during Chand Raat. "Patrolling will be intensified with foot patrols, motorcycles, and vehicles to maintain a vigilant presence," he added.

IG Rizvi directed that strict checking will be enforced at entry and exit points of the city. "Public awareness campaigns will be conducted to guide citizens traveling to other cities on securing their homes," he stated.

IG Rizvi underscored that security at important buildings and places of worship will remain effective.

"Surprise checkpoints will be set up in different areas of the city to enhance monitoring," he noted.

IG Rizvi instructed officers to enhance mutual coordination and ensure timely information exchange. "The display of weapons will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action will be taken against violators," he warned.

IG Rizvi ordered all patrolling units, including Dolphin, Ababeel, and Emergency Response Units, to intensify their presence across the city. "The protection of citizens’ lives and property remains our top priority," he asserted.

IG Rizvi urged officers to maintain strict checks on their subordinates while encouraging and supporting them. "All possible welfare measures will be taken for the police force during Eid," he assured.

IG Rizvi reiterated that ensuring security and maintaining peace in Islamabad is the foremost duty of the police. "We are committed to safeguarding the citizens and ensuring a peaceful environment during Eid celebrations," he concluded.

