3500 patients given emergency treatment during Eid-ul-Adha holidays at LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Lady Reading Hospital, largest hospital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided emergency service to 3500 patients during three days holidays of Eid-ul-Azha from July 31 to August 2, 2020.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the emergency treatment was provided to all the patients free of cost.

Giving a break up of the total figure, the statement added that it included 147 patients of accidents, 25 of bullet wounds, 24 of knife injuries, 12 injured due to animal hitting, nine of burn injuries and others.

A total of nine bodies were brought to the hospital during these days.

Around 201 patients were received at LRH for gynae complications while 130 births took place during Eid holidays.

All emergency services remained opened during Eid holidays along with administration offices of the hospital.

Apart from emergency service,patients admitted at coronavirus complex were also given full treatment by medical staff of the hospital.