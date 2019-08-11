UrduPoint.com
3500 Sanitary Workers To Perform Duties On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

3500 sanitary workers to perform duties on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak would deploy 3500 sanitary workers to collect sacrificial animals' offal during Eid ul Azha. In this regard the leaves of sanitation staff have been canceled.

Dr. Hamid Iqbal (Senior Manager Operations) said 3500 sanitary workers and officials would be deployed aiming to collect the wastage of sacrificial animals.10 permanent and 27 mobile collection points would be setup while 364 vehicles, 144 mini dampers, 250 handcarts would be used to lift and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals, he said.

Communications Department of RWMC is also conducting awareness activities for general public i.e. Market (Shopping Malls), Camp, Door to Door & Mosque awareness to engage general public for keeping Rawalpindi city clean on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He informed that almost 4 lac waste bag would be distributed among the residents for animals' waste, adding that negligence would not be tolerated, and it is our collective duty to keep surroundings clean.

