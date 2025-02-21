Open Menu

35,000 Books Sold On First Day At PU Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM

35,000 books sold on first day at PU Book Fair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Thousands of book lovers thronged Punjab University (PU) on the second day of the three-day book fair, witnessing an overwhelming response from students, teachers and people from all walks of life.

The fair, which began with great enthusiasm, saw the sale of more than 35,000 books on its opening day.

Senior journalists, including Salman Ghani, Tofeeq Butt and Najam Wali Khan along with renowned columnists, writers, poets, lawyers, doctors and teachers from various PU campuses and other educational institutions participated in the event.

School and college students also attended in large numbers, making the fair a hub of literary engagement.

Participants lauded PU’s initiative, emphasising the need for similar book fairs at other universities. They highlighted the role of books in shaping personalities and fostering intellectual growth. “To compete globally, we must encourage deep study rather than relying on shortcuts,” they expressed. “Wherever there has been progress in the world, it is because of books.”

The book fair will continue until Saturday with expectations of even more visitors, including families eager to explore the vast collection of books available.

