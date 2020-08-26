35,000 saplings to be planted at 5 livestock farms in Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that 35,000 saplings would be planted at 5 livestock farms in Cholistan.

He expressed these views during a visit to Norsar Balochan in Cholistan.

Commissioner said that land, water and staff must be made available for planting the trees at livestock farms.

He said that plantation would help in environmental protection, providing fodder for livestock and availability of water in the desert.

On this occasion, he planted a sapling to launch the plantation drive.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan and others were also present.