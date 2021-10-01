35,000 subsidized apartments to be constructed in Lahore: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the promise of providing roof to the people would be fulfilled as up to 35,000 subsidised apartments would be constructed in Lahore with Rs 180 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the promise of providing roof to the people would be fulfilled as up to 35,000 subsidised apartments would be constructed in Lahore with Rs 180 billion.

He said this during a meeting with Minister of State Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, who met him at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said construction of 4,000 apartments was being started in the first phase, adding that business-friendly reforms in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had yielded positive results.

The amendments to the LDA building and zoning regulations would encourage the construction of high-rise buildings to attract huge investment while creating job opportunities, he added.

Meanwhile, the approval of buildings' maps was now granted in 30 days while the government was following the policy of composite development in backward and remote areas like Kot Addu, added the CM.

Shabbir Qureshi appreciated the balanced development vision of the Punjab government, adding that the approach was visible in the province.

Provincial Housing Minister Asad Khokhar was also present.