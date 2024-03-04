350,000 bags to be distributed under Ramazan package

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the arrangements for distribution of ‘Nigheban Ramazan Package’ among deserving families is in the final stage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the arrangements for distribution of ‘Nigheban Ramazan Package’ among deserving families is in the final stage.

In this regard, Commissioner Silwat Saeed along with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited a warehouse and inspected the process of preparation of ration bags.

Each bag contains 2 kg of sugar, 2kg flour, 2kg rice, 2kg ghee and 10 kg of flour.

The commissioner said that ration bags would be provided to the needy families at their doorsteps adding that steps have been taken to make all the steps transparent through digitization.

She said that about 350,000 bags would be distributed among the destitute in the district.

She said that the process of door-to-door verification of women registered under the Benazir Income Support Program by the Assistant Commissioners is also being completed.