350,000 saplings to be planted in Islamabad in monsoon season: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that massive tree plantation drive has been started across the country adding that 350,000 saplings would be planted in Islamabad region during the current monsoon season.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan and others regarding increase in the cases of pollen allergy in Islamabad, the minister said over 300,000 new trees had been planted in last three years.

Regarding pollen allergy, he said paper mulberry trees were main cause of pollen allergy in Islamabad.

All such trees including paper mulberry were being replaced with local tree species to control pollen in the Federal capital, he added.

He said all paper mulberry trees were being removed gradually with ratio of one tree to 10 new plants.

The minister said massive trees were also being planted along all national highways and motorways across the country.

To a question, the minister said free medicine and treatment were provided to pollen allergy patients in the government health facilities in the capital.