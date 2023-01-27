UrduPoint.com

350th Meeting Of ETPB Board Members Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The 350th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) board members was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of ETPB Chairman Habib-ul-Hamman Gilani.

Hindus, Sikhs, official and non-official members and board officers from across the country participated in the meeting. The meeting approved maintenance and repair work at Katas Raj Mandir Chakwal, Gurdwara Rohri. Sahib, Gurdwara Bhai Lalu De Khoi, Gurdwara Chakki Sahib Gujranwala and Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal.

The recommendations were unanimously approved for the promotion of religious tourism. It was also approved to recruit tour guide on internship, It was informed in the meeting that the classes of BS four-year course programme had started in Ayesha Degree College. The chairman board also gave instructions to complete the ongoing development projects in temples and gurdwaras across the country. The development initiatives of the ETPB were appreciated by the board members.

More Stories From Pakistan

