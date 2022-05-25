UrduPoint.com

351 Drug Addicts Shifted To Rehabilitation Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

351 drug addicts shifted to rehabilitation centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :District administration shifted 351 drug addicts to rehabilitation centres during a crackdown against the drug addicts here on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud a campaign for drug free Peshawar is in full swing.

Social Welfare and other departments are participating in the campaign initiated under the supervision of district administration.

In this connection, teams of the social welfare organizations and officers of other concerned departments under the supervision of the officers of district administration carried out a grand operation regarding rehabilitation of the drug addicts visited Karkhano Market, Hayatabad, University Road, Shoaba Chowk Railway Crossing, Sunehri Masjid Road, Bacha Khan Chowk, Hashtnagri Railway Crossing, Dalzak Road, Gulbahar and other localities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan himself supervised the campaign and participated in the operation. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq also remained in the field and played an active role in the operation.

During the campaign 351 drug addicts were shifted to different welfare centres operating under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department, Dost Welfare Foundation, Care Welfare and Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the different rehabilitation centres and reviewed steps taken for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and also issued directives for the purpose. Drug addicts would be de-toxicated in the centres to abandon the use of drugs and live honourable life in the society.

It is worth mentioning that a Control Room has also been established in the office of the Deputy Commissioner in connection with the campaign wherein the representatives of all concerned departments have been deployed to perform their duties. The operation against drug addicts is directly monitored from the control room and a helpline 1052 has also been established to facilitate the people.

The people can give information about drug addicts through this telephone number. The campaign will continue purging drug addicts from the city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Drugs Road Market Mosque All From

Recent Stories

LPR Negotiating Supply of Insulin, Tuberculosis, H ..

LPR Negotiating Supply of Insulin, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS Drugs With Russia - Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Responsibility for ..

UK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Responsibility for Downing Street Lockdown Parti ..

3 minutes ago
 PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

PAF training aircraft crashed near Mianwali

1 hour ago
 EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Busine ..

EU Says Froze $10.5Bln in Assets of Russian Businessmen Since February 24

3 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Eye Expansion of Ties With Irani ..

Russian Companies Eye Expansion of Ties With Iranian Partners - Top Official

3 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Began Preparations for Issuanc ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Began Preparations for Issuance of Russian Passports - Offic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.