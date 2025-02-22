351 ITP Officers Deployed For ICC Champions Trophy Traffic Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a special traffic plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, deploying 351 officers to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.
Public Relations officer of the ITP told APP on Saturday that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the traffic plan has been designed to minimize disruptions and facilitate citizens.
According to the plan, from February 24 to 27, the entry of all heavy traffic will be restricted from 7:00 am to 1:30 am. Alternate routes have been arranged for the convenience of commuters.
Heavy traffic traveling from Peshawar to Lahore should use the Taxila Motorway and Tarnol Phatak to the Fateh Jang Motorway. Those coming from Lahore via GT Road towards Islamabad and Rawalpindi should take Chak Beli Road to Chakri Motorway.
Similarly, vehicles traveling from Peshawar to Rawat should use the Taxila Motorway, Chakri, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat.
Travelers from Lahore to Peshawar should follow the Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri, and Taxila Motorway route.
Due to these arrangements, traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and the Expressway. Citizens are advised to use alternative routes within Islamabad to avoid delays. ITP personnel will be deployed at key locations to guide commuters.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider stated that traffic police officers would be stationed at all closed roads to assist the public. He urged citizens to cooperate with authorities and follow the alternative routes during match days.
For real-time traffic updates and assistance, citizens can contact the ITP helpline at 1915 or tune into FM Radio 92.4. Updates will also be provided through social media channels.
"Maintaining an integrated and efficient traffic system in the Federal capital remains our top priority," the CTO Zeeshan added.
/APP-rzr-mkz
