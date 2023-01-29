UrduPoint.com

351 Kite-flyers, Sellers, Manufacturers Held In Lahore

Published January 29, 2023

351 kite-flyers, sellers, manufacturers held in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore police arrested 351 people including kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers, and registered cases against them during the first month of the current year.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore police, a campaign against violations of the Kite Flying Act continued throughout the month. Police recovered more than 3,500 kites, more than 500 string rolls from the accused along with pellets and merchandise during the crackdown.

The City division police arrested 115 accused, Cantt division 53, Civil Lines division 23, Sadar division 22, Iqbal Town 65 and Modal Town division police arrested 73 accused.

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directions to the police officers and officials to ensure implementation on the Kite Flying Act in their respective areas. He said drone technology should also be used to capture kite flyers in narrow streets and thickly populated areas of the city. Parents should play their role to discourage their children involved in the dangerous activity of kite flying.

