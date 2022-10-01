3,512 provided emergency services in Sept

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Sargodha provided emergency service to 3,512 people in the district during September 2022.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said on Saturday that the incidents were related to 813 road accidents, 2,524 medical, 32 fire incidents, 71 related to crimes and 370 were of miscellaneous nature.

The Rescue-1122 provided first aid to 1,277 people on-the-spot and 103 dead bodies were handed over to the families, he added.