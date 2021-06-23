UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

352 Coronavirus Patients Recovered During 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:20 PM

352 coronavirus patients recovered during 24 hours

As many as 352 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 352 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 303,598 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7157 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6432 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1519 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1305 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3129 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2945 beds were vacant.

However, 376 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 336 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3273 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2871 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 865 beds reserved in HDU and 750 beds were unoccupied.

The Specialized Healthcare department had arranged 755 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 139 ventilators were under use while 616 were unoccupied.

Around 278 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 57 were occupied and 221 ventilators were vacant.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faisal assures timely availability of COVID-19 vac ..

57 seconds ago

UK Rules Out Extending Post-Brexit Settlement Sche ..

1 minute ago

Land under Yeoman Horse Breeding scheme to be re-a ..

1 minute ago

AJK President declares India's Delhi APC a gimmick ..

4 minutes ago

UK Eases COVID Rules to Let VIPs Attend Euro 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Meeting - Merkel

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.