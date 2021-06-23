352 coronavirus patients recovered during 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 352 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 303,598 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7157 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6432 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1519 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1305 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3129 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2945 beds were vacant.

However, 376 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 336 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3273 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2871 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 865 beds reserved in HDU and 750 beds were unoccupied.

The Specialized Healthcare department had arranged 755 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 139 ventilators were under use while 616 were unoccupied.

Around 278 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 57 were occupied and 221 ventilators were vacant.