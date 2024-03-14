352 Profiteers Detained, 39 Shops Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 02:10 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The divisional administration detained 352 shopkeepers and sealed 39 shops across the district over profiteering during a special crackdown continued from the last 12 days.
This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir here Thursday to review performance on the ongoing crackdown launched across the region to prevent profiteering.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the divisional administration was tightening noose around the shopkeepers involved in profiteering under the directives of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to offer maximum facilities to masses.
He said that the citizens must be given relief through ensuring availability of commodities on controlled rates.
He directed the price control magistrates to ensure strict monitoring of the auction process at vegetable markets and check demand and supply of the commodities.
The Commissioner was briefed in the meeting that from March 1 to 12, 64,933 visits were conducted by the price control magistrates and 6292 shops were found involved in violation of the Price Control Act.
The officers have detained 352 shopkeepers, sealed 39 shops and imposed a fine of Rs 3.9 on violators of the Price Control Act.
