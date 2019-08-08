35,200 saplings planted in city

(@imziishan)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted 35,200 saplings in the city under clean and green Pakistan campaign with a vision to ensure clean and healthy environment for coming generations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted 35,200 saplings in the city under clean and green Pakistan campaign with a vision to ensure clean and healthy environment for coming generations.

PHA sources said this while talking to APP on Thursday, the saplings have been planted in different areas of the city and the said amount of saplings had been planted against the set target of planting 200,000 plants in the metropolis.

As many as 11,100 saplings had been planted on both sides of the canal, sources added. According to the details, from Dharampura to Mughalpura, 1000 saplings of Jambolan had been planted, 300 plants of Bauhinia variegata (Kachnar) planted from Lalpul to Harbanspura, 2000 saplings of Palkan from Harbanspura to Jallo, 800 plants of Nishter from Harbanspura to Kheerapul-BRB.

From Dharampura to Ferozpur road, 500 saplings of Neem and 500 plants of Cassia fistula (Amaltas) had been planted.600 amaltas, 500 mango and 500 of Gulmohar plants had been planted from Ferozpur road to Jinnah underpass, respectively.One thousand plants of Amaltas had been planted from Jinnah underpass to Thokar Niaz Baig besides 1,400 plants of Jambolan.

Sources said the campaign was actively underway and it was very much pleasing that civil society was vigorously participating in the drive .