35,268 youth trained in high-tech trades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has imparted employable skills to almost 74,737 youth during the financial year 2021-22, enabling them to get employment in the local and international job markets.

Around 47 per cent of the total trainings comprised of the high-tech trades as 35,268 youth were trained in various technologies including cyber security, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, internet of things, digital marketing.

39,469 youth were trained in conventional technologies, which constituted 53 per cent of the total trainings, said an official document.

25 per cent of trainings were dedicated for women under the scheme.

About 23,000 youth formally skill tested and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning.