353 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 1 Death Reported In Punjab On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 02:00 PM

353 new cases of coronavirus, 1 death reported in Punjab on Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Almost 353 new cases of coronavirus were reported in last 24 hours on Sunday across the province while one death was reported due to the pandemic.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 513,528, while the total deaths were recorded as 13,588 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 06 in Rawalpindi, 32 in Faisalabad, 15 in Multan, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 6 in Bahawalpur, 06 in Gujranwala, 05 in Sialkot, 04 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Jhang, 02 in Sahiwal, 02 in Rahimyar Khan, 02 in Mianwali, 01 in Sargodha, 01 in Vehari, 01 Layyah and 01 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department conducted 11,647,751 tests for COVID-19 so far while 497,134 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

All those above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus. People should contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been initiated.

