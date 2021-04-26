3534 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Tuesday reached 78,271 with inoculation of 3534 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Tuesday reached 78,271 with inoculation of 3534 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah said this while chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the division.

He informed that to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic 4161 centers including shopping malls and restaurants were sealed over violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Shah said that raids were carried out on 863 outlets during the last 24 hours and a fine of Rs 146,500 was imposed over a violation on various outlets.

Commissioner said that if "we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places"