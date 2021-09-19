35,447 COVID-19 patients recovered in the district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Around 35,447 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 32,630 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2817 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, as many as 1522 people had lost their battle of life so far in the district with 1154 from Rawalpindi and 368 from other districts.

The report said that 67 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours including 13 belonged to Rawal Town,18 from Potohar town,22 from Rawalpindi Cantt, six from Kalar Syeda, three from Gujar Khan, two from Taxila, and one each from Kahutta, Kotli sattian and Murree while three patient had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours," he added.

Presently 142 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 24 in Holy Family Hospital,40 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, five district headquarters hospitals, four in Bilal hospital, two in Hearts International Hospital while one was admitted in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 5.3 per cent while eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,62 stable and 72 on oxygen support, it added The report further added that as many as 2,491,125people including 41,191 health workers and 2,449,934 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal corona virus (COVID-19)across the district so far.