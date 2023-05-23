UrduPoint.com

3546 MT Wheat, 296 MT Flour Smuggling Bids Foiled In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The food Department Attock with the assistance of police and other law enforcement agencies foiled 172 bids to smuggle wheat from Punjab to KP and confiscated as many as 3546.50 metric tons of wheat during the last two months. It also foiled 17 different bids to smuggle wheat products and confiscated 296.86 metric tons of wheat products, especially flour.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday, District Food Controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial said that acting upon a tip off, the the Department's officials foiled nine different bids to smuggle wheat flour from Punjab to KP and intercepted nine different trucks by confiscating as many 11,000 bags of flour.

While briefing the progress of the Food Department Attock, he revealed that 12 different bids to smuggle wheat were foiled and confiscated 4609 kilograms of wheat, 37994 kilogram of wheat confiscated in 89 different bids, 4976 kilogram in 7 cases, 9315 and 4408 kilograms of wheat in 39 attempts besides confiscating 4854 and 4774 kilograms of wheat in 22 smuggling attempts in Bassal, Fatehjang, Hassanabdal, Chauntra, Faqirabad, Pindigheb and tehsil Attock, respectively.

