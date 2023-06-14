355 power pilferers nabbed in current month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 355 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 582,000 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 14.5 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 30 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.