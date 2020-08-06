UrduPoint.com
355 Random Samples Test Negative For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :As the number of COVID-19 cases have witnessed a sharp decline in the district like other parts of the country,the District Health Authority(DHA) has started randomized testing in the various areas of the city.

Talking to APP,District Focal person DHA for COVID-19,Dr Jawad Ahmed said that 401 tests were being carried out in the areas of Chakri,Adiala,commercial market and Murree here on Thursday.

He said that out of the total conducted samples,results of 355 were declared negative,4 tested positive while results of 42 were still awaited.

Dr Jawad said that random sampling was being carried out on the directives of the Punjab Health care department in order to help the government to make arrangements for the future planning to control C virus.

He said that tests would be carried out on daily basis in the crowded areas including city business centers,central jail and orphanages.

