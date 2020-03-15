UrduPoint.com
3.550 Kg Hashish Seized, 14 Arrested

Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

3.550 Kg Hashish seized, 14 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fourteen (14) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Sunday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminal's teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 14 accused recovering 3.

550 kilograms Hashish, nine 30 bore pistols and 2 gun of 12 bore from them.

They accused included Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Muhammad, Ghulam Rasool, Farooq, Naveed, Ali Hassan, Zahid Manzoor, Muhammad Qazi, Muhammad Samar, Ashraf, Arif, Babar, Mazhar, Ali Akbar and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

