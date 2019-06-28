UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3,558 Driving Licences Issued In Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 07:01 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 3,558 driving licences during the last three months and generated revenue of over Rs 12.3 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 3,558 driving licences during the last three months and generated revenue of over Rs 12.3 million.

An official source of the CTP told APP here on Friday that a total 15,562 people availed learner permits during the three months.

The source said that during the driving test, 3,558 people were declared successful and driving licences were issued to them.

CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that strict action was being taken on violations of traffic rules and the department had suspended licences of 91 drivers and cancelled three ones over violations. He added that 5,003 licences had also been renewed in the three months- March,April and May.

