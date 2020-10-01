UrduPoint.com
3558 Power Pilferers Nabbed In September

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:51 PM

3558 power pilferers nabbed in September

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 3558 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab during month of September

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 3558 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab during month of September.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 4.

6 million electricity units, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

A sum of over Rs 79.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers and 167 First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against them during last month, it added.

