356 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

356 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Around 1964 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 356 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 90 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab on Sunday,175 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 111 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology,12 in Benazir Bhutto hospital,4 in Holy Family,20 in district headquarter hospital and field hospital while 28 were admitted in private hospitals.

The DPR said that 74 positive cases were quarantined at homes and various facilities of the district while 17 were died in Rawalpindi.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan,Dheri Hassanabad,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Ratta,Dhoke Mangtal,Ammar pura,Zafar ul Haq road,Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

