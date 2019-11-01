UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

356 Kg Narcotics, 124 Weapons Seized, 52 POs Arrested: In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:07 PM

356 kg narcotics, 124 weapons seized, 52 POs arrested: in Sargodha

On the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Sargodha police have arrested a total 205 accused including 52 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 356 kilograms narcotics and 124 weapons from them during the month October 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :On the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Sargodha police have arrested a total 205 accused including 52 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 356 kilograms narcotics and 124 weapons from them during the month October 2019.

Police spokesman said Friday that police squads during operation against drug pushers had arrested a total 39 drug pushers and recovered over 356 kilograms hashish and 712 bottles of liquors from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) police had arrested 52 proclaimed offenders involved in 12 murders, 6 robberies, 28 theft and others heinous cases.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons; police teams have arrested 124 accused and recovered 201 weapons including 83 Kalashnikovs,13 Rifles (222,444 &223) bore,14 Guns 12 bore, 88 Pistols 30 bore and 3 Revolvers 32 bore along with hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.

During search operation against suspect people the DSPs of all Police Circles have conducted over 70 operations and checking through bio-metric system at shops, plazas, Hostles and Hotels and arrested 10 suspect people recovering illegal weapons and valuables from them, police added.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha October Criminals 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Zartaj Gull's message that Lahore is not polluted ..

2 minutes ago

Minister Hessa Buhumaid crowns winners of Sheikha ..

24 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 ..

25 minutes ago

Bilawal says democracy is under attack

27 minutes ago

No one can stop Occupied Kashmir from becoming ind ..

45 minutes ago

64MP Quad camera beast realme XT completely sold o ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.