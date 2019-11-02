356 kg narcotics, 124 weapons seized, 52 POs arrested in Sargodha

On the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Sargodha police have arrested a total 205 accused including 52 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 356 kilograms narcotics and 124 weapons from them during the month October 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :On the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Sargodha police have arrested a total 205 accused including 52 proclaimed offenders and recovered over 356 kilograms narcotics and 124 weapons from them during the month October 2019.

Police spokesman said Saturday that police squads during operation against drug pushers had arrested a total 39 drug pushers and recovered over 356 kilograms Hashish and 712 bottles of liquors from them.

During operation against the proclaimed offenders (POs) police had arrested 52 proclaimed offenders involved in 12 murders, 6 robberies, 28 theft and others heinous cases.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of legal and illegal weapons; police teams have arrested 124 accused and recovered 201 weapons including 83 Kalashnikovs,13 Rifles (222,444 &223) bore,14 Guns 12 bore, 88 Pistols 30 bore and 3 Revolvers 32 bore along with hundreds of cartridges and bullets from them.

During search operation against suspect people the DSPs of all Police Circles have conducted over 70 operations and checking through bio-metric system at shops, plazas, Hostels and Hotels and arrested 10 suspect people recovering illegal weapons and valuables from them, police added.