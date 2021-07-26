UrduPoint.com
356 Points Set Up In Rwp To Administer Corona Vaccine To Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 10:18 PM

356 points set up in Rwp to administer corona vaccine to citizens

As many as 356 points have been set up in 178 Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi district to administer corona vaccine to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 356 points have been set up in 178 Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi district to administer corona vaccine to citizens.

According to District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani, on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Corona community vaccination campaign has been launched in five major districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi.

On first day of the campaign on Monday, the mobile teams became fully active in seven tehsils of Rawalpindi district to vaccinate the citizens against coronavirus. The campaign would continue till Aug 10.

District Health Officer visited different areas of the city and inspected performance of the teams.

Dr Ehsan Ghani on the occasion said that special teams would also visit homes, markets and business centers to persuade the citizens to get vaccinated against corona from their nearest points.

The citizens can visit two points established in each Union Council to get vaccinated against corona, he added.

He said that all the teams deployed for the campaign had been provided sufficient quantity of the vaccine and now the citizens would be able to get vaccinated at their door steps.

The citizens, realizing their responsibility, should get vaccinated against corona from the nearest point as corona cases were on the rise again, he said adding, the citizens should come forward and play a role to make the campaign a success.

