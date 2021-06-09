UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

356,651 People Vaccinated Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

356,651 people vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 356,651 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 265,718 people had been given the first dose while 57,778 were administered second dose.

He said 20,332 health workers were also given first dose while 12,823 received second doseof vaccine, adding that sufficient stock of vaccine was available in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

