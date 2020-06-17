UrduPoint.com
357 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

357 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :About 357 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 8794 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 88430 people were screened for the virus till June 17, out of which 357 more were reported positive.

As many as 3051 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 93 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

