357 New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 14 More Died : Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:55 PM

357 new cases of COVID-19 detected, 14 more died : Chief Minister Sindh

357 new cases of COVID-19 detected, 14 more died : Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while sharing coronavirus report said that 5436 samples were tested which detected 357 cases that constituted seven per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 786826 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 122,373 cases all over Sindh that came to 16 percent overall detection rate, said a statement on Wednesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2,245 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that currently 6,132 patients were under treatment, of them 5696 in home isolation, nine in Isolation centers and 427 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 274 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 having been shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM Sindh 728 more patients have recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 113,996.

The CM said that out of 357 new cases, 213 have been detected from Karachi, they include 27 South, 54 East, 36 Central, 23 Korangi, 16 West and 12 Malir.

Badin has 45 new cases, Jamshoro 10, Dadu, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan six each, Ghotki and Matiari five each, Hyderabad, Qambar and Sanghar four each, Khairpur and Tando allahyar three each, Sukkur two, Jacobabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas one each.

The CM urged people of Sindh to make the SOPS part of their lives, otherwise we would not be able to contain the virus.

