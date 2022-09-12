UrduPoint.com

357 Power Pilferers Nabbed During Last Ten Days

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 357 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the last ten, MEPCO official said on Monday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 453,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 8.8 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 30 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.

