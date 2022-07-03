357 production units fined for subpar food items in June

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed a total fine of Rs 5.6 million on 357 owners of various food units for selling subpar food items in June last in the division.

According to PFA spokesperson, PFA's food safety teams under the supervision of deputy director (operations) Shahbaz Sarwar conducted raids at various food shops, milk shops, hotels, food production units and hotels in the division and imposed fines of Rs 5.

6 million on 357 owners of various shops and production units for unhygienic and substandard items.

The team also sealed 8 food production units for selling unwholesome food items.

Cases were registered against the owners of 22 shopkeepers.