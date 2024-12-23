357 schools shifted to solar energy in Khanewal: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman said that smart solarization has been completed at 357 school across the district as per Punjab government's policy to shift public sector schools to solar technology.

She expressed these views while presiding over a District Schools Council meeting on Monday.

Nineteen high schools have also been shifted to solar energy while work is underway on 23 others.

In the meeting, it was decided to hold a painting competition between students to beautify classrooms.

The DC directed the buildings department to complete the survey of dangerous buildings of schools by next week.

Deputy Director Development, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and other district education officers participated in the meeting.

She directed the officials concerned to ensure special cleaning of all schools during winter vacation.

Boards should be displayed at prominent places for dengue and smog awareness. More than 1200 schools will be converted to solar technology from the non-salary budget, she added.