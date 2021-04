35,724 senior citizens vaccinated

As many as 35,724 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 35,724 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Monday that 27,930 citizens have been given the first dose while 7,794 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He said that vaccination process is continued at six vaccination centers, established in the district in double shift.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited vaccination center at sports complex Samanabad during night shift. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers accompanied him. Deputy Commissioner examined the process of vaccination to senior citizens. The DC directed the duty staff to guide and facilitate senior citizens and ensure implementation on Corona SOPs.