3573 Power pilferers nabbed In Current Fiscal Year

Published September 21, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 3573 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during current fiscal year 2022-23, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

        MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 4.7 million electricity units.            A sum of over Rs 90 million fine was imposed and Rs 57.1 million were recovered from power pilferers while FIRs also got registered.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad said that campaign against electricity pilferers was going on across MEPCO region under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

