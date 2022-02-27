3576 development schemes being completed with Rs.38 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad has said that 3576 development schemes are being completed with an estimated cost of Rs.38 billion.

Briefing the parliamentarians during a meeting of District Coordination Committee here on Sunday, he said that efforts had been accelerated to complete all schemes within prescribed time period.

He said that 73 percent funds from total amount had been utilized to complete 73 percent work on development schemes. He said that 61 percent work on 370 schemes had been completed with Rs.55 million while a meeting would be called soon for approval of 419 DDP-II schemes.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Revenue, Finance & Economic Affairs Faiz ullah Kamooka, Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, MPAs Ch. Ali Aktar, Firdous Rai and others were also present in the meeting.