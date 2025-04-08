358 criminals arrested in one week

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

The police arrested 358 criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The police arrested 358 criminals from various parts of Faisalabad during last one week.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, a vigorous campaign was launched against the criminals and the police nabbed 358 outlaws for ensuring public safety and rule of law.

Giving the details, he said that special raids were conducted and arrested 33 most-wanted criminals and 47 court absconders during this period. He said that the police also registered 12 cases against gamblers and lottery mafia in addition to arresting 38 criminals involved in illegal betting operations during last one week.

He said that the police recovered stake money of Rs.71,000 along with playing cards, lottery slips, betting records and other items from their possession.

During anti-narcotics campaign, the police registered 70 cases and recovered 12 kilogram hashish, 2 kg ice, 3 kg heroin and 1,146 liter liquor from the possession of drug traffickers.

Meanwhile, the police registered 69 cases against illicit weapon holders and confiscated 59 pistols, 3 Kalashnikoves, 5 rifles, 2 shotguns and a substantial amount of ammunition, he added.

He further said that the police also took drastic action against traffic violations especially one-wheeling and over-speeding and arrested 101 drivers involved in such dangerous acts.

He said that the police had adopted no-tolerance policy against crimes and enhanced patrolling of elite and dolphin forces. A comprehensive monitoring system at police station, circle and town levels is also being implemented to root out criminal networks, he added.

