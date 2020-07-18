3589 patients treated, 3437 test performed in Khyber Teaching Hospital

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has received its first COVID-19 suspected patient on February 22, 2020 till date KTH has screened and sampled a total of 4289 patients out of which 1555 were positive and the 2704 remaining were negative, 30 result is waited

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has received its first COVID-19 suspected patient on February 22, 2020 till date KTH has screened and sampled a total of 4289 patients out of which 1555 were positive and the 2704 remaining were negative, 30 result is waited.

700 patients were admitted in the hospital and 533 successfully treated and recovered. 121 patients have been expired. 46 Patients are still admitted in the hospital while 3589 patients were treated as outdoor patients said the Spokesperson on Saturday.

83 employees of the hospital successfully defeated corona virus, which includes 25 doctors, eight Managerial Staff, 26 nurses, 12 clinical Technicians and 12 ministerial and other staff.

KTH has been established a PCR Lab (Polymerase Chain Reaction) for testing COVID-19 patients on May 29,2020 while till date, 3437 tests were performed in the hospital PCR Lab out of which 1106 tested positive and 2331 were tested negative.

To combat with the COVID-19 the BoG MTI KTH has already approved and directed the management to facilitate and special care of the patients and the staff working in triage, isolation unit and isolation private rooms.

30 private rooms have already been declared Isolation for the KTH staff. A 93-bedded fully equipped high dependency isolation unit is already functional.

All the basic needs which include breakfast, lunch, dinner and other facilities were provided to the patients admitted in Isolation Units and Isolation private rooms from the hospital resources.