359 electricity thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (FESCO) task teams on Monday during an ongoing massive crackdown against the power thieves held 359 pilferers in the division.

FESCO spokesman told APP that the teams raided and arrested 144 pilferers in district Sargodha and imposed fine of Rs10.

3 billion to them, whereas 31 power thieves were held in Khushab by the wapda task team after imposing fine of Rs3.5 million to them .

In Bhakkar, 97 power pilferers netted so far and a fine amounting to Rs265,000 were imposed on violators and in Mianwali wapda task team also nabbed 87 power thieves after imposing fine of 162,000 to them.

FESCO spokesmen said that the thieves had been stolen over 10.5 million electricity units and were causing huge loss to state resources.

Cases were registered against all the accused while police launched investigation.