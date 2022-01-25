UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

359 more diagnosed with Covid in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 359 more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with 108 belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 88 from Potohar town, 71 Rawal town, 47 from Taxila, 28 from Gujjar Khan, eight from Kallar Syeda, five from Kotli Sattian, three from Attock, two each from Kahutta, Murree,Islamabad and Chakwal while one of each case has arrived from Jhelum and Mianwali.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management Center on Tuesday, 61 confirmed patients were admitted to six health facilities, including 23 in the Institute of Urology,14 in the Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, eight in Holy Family Hospital and one of each in Attock and BARMWT Hospital.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 31 stable and 26 on double oxygen support.

Around 4,847,208 people, including 44,581 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,970 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 42,649 tested positives so far, adding 2646 were quarantined, including 2385 homes and 61 in the isolation centers.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 2,724 samples were collected, out of which 2,356 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 13.50 per cent.

