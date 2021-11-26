UrduPoint.com

359 Police Officers Regularized

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

359 police officers regularized

Services of 359 police officers have been regularised in Faisalabad region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Services of 359 police officers have been regularised in Faisalabad region.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood issued formal orders for regularisation of 74 sub-inspectors (SI) and 285 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI).

He also congratulated the police officers and directed them to work hard and improve their performance to bring good name for the department, a police spokesman said on Friday.

