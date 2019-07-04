3,590 beauty parlours, saloons registered in Multan

The District Health Authority has registered 3,590 beauty parlours and saloons and hinted at launching a crackdown in compliance with the provincial health department's notification, which tasked the local district authority to complete the registration process

In a statement issued here Thursday, DHO Dr Zafar Abbas said training for registered beauty parlours and saloons would start from July 6 this month, in which special sessions would be conducted for treatment of hepatitis and other viral diseases for the employees and workers.

He said if any worker of beauty parlour would be diagnosed with any of the said diseases, the health authority would arrange for his or her treatment through its own resources.

He said the barbers, who would complete health department's training or screening, would be given barber kits in order to save them from risk of contracting diseases.