35,902 Covid-19 cases recorded,1190 died during four waves of pandemic in Rwp

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 35,902 coronavirus cases had so far been recorded, while 1190 had lost their battle of life during the four waves of the pandemic in the Rawalpindi district.

Giving details of the patients and deaths that surfaced in Rawalpindi, District Health Officer for communicable diseases Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that 6043 people had arrived with positive symptoms during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continued from March 20 to August 20, 2020, in Pakistan while 281 had died to this lethal disease.

During the second wave, which lasted from September 2020 to March 20, 2021, the number of confirmed cases was 10,820, while 462 victims of this malignant disease.

He added that 357 more people left to survive, and 15,495 had tested positive in the third wave, which remained from April 20 to August 20, 2021.

Dr Waqar informed that the 4th wave, which was developed from September 20, 2021, the number of cases had reached 3534, to date, while 90 people had lost their battle of life facing this Pandemic.

The health officer said that around 65,047 students enrolled at 208 public and private educational institutions, and religious seminaries had so far been vaccinated out of the set target to cover 189,860 students.

"Free of cost Pfizer vaccine is being given to teenagers while Form B of the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) is mandatory for jabs", he added.

Giving data of the doses which were being administered at 25 vaccination centres of the district, Dr Waqar informed that around 70 per cent eligible population of the district had jabbed themselves so far, adding 3,093,777 adults, including 43,243 health workers had so far been vaccinated against the deadly disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 while the total population of the district was 5,971,465, he added.

Meanwhile, 16 more positive cases had been brought to the Corona care facilities during the last 24 hours, including four belonged to Kalar Syedan, three from Rawal Town, two each from Potohar town and Gujar Khan, while one each was reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, Taxila, Chakwal, AJK and Mianwali.

"Presently 33 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting, ten in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 20 in Institute of Urology, two in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in Holy Family Hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Officer said one patient was on ventilator in critical condition,14 were stable and 18 on oxygen support. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.44 per cent in the district, he added.

/395